Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,691 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zuora by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zuora by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zuora by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

