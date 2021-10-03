Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barrington Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNDC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.