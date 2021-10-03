BlackRock Inc. Sells 52,474 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,369,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,474 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.70% of Old National Bancorp worth $429,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

