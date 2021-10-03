W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

