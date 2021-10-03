Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,343 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9,124.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.