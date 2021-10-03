BlackRock Inc. Sells 859,053 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 859,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Wolverine World Wide worth $421,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWW stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.