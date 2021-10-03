Lewis Utting Buys 250,000 Shares of SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) insider Lewis Utting purchased 250,000 shares of SciDev stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$227,500.00 ($162,500.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About SciDev
