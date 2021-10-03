Lewis Utting Buys 250,000 Shares of SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) insider Lewis Utting purchased 250,000 shares of SciDev stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$227,500.00 ($162,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About SciDev

SciDev Limited engages in the manufacture and supply of chemicals, technology, and services for industrial processes in Australia and the United States. It offers coagulants and flocculants in powder and liquid form under the MaxiFlox, DairyFlox, OptiFlox, and BioFlox names for mining and mineral processing, dairy products manufacturing, food products manufacturing, and sewage treatment, as well as industrial liquid waste treatment, power generation, oil and gas production, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing industries.

