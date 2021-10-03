Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,208 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Model N stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

