Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

