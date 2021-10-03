Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

