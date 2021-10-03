Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $353.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.50.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a PE ratio of -99.58. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.97 and a 200-day moving average of $256.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

