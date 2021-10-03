Canaccord Genuity Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $515.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $404.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $130,133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

