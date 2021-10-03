Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

