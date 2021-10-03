Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $97,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,169,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,604 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $3,041,246 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -369.89 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

