Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

