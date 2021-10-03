Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,898 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

