Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,122 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

