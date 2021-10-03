Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.