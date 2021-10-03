Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $52,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

