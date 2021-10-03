Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

