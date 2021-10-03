Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

NYSE SSTK opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.03.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

