97,600 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Ring Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 763,100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,535,016.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REI stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $296.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

