Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 62.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,385 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after buying an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 421,504 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

