Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 23,944 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.27 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $283.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

