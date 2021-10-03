Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Scholastic by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHL stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

