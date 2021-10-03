Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Meridian Bioscience worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

