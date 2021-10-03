Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

