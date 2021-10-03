Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $698,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $72.16 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

