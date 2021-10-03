Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.