Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ONEV opened at $103.98 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $77.39 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65.

