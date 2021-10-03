Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

