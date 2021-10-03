Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 54.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.