Rhumbline Advisers Sells 222 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Investors Title were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average is $176.44. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $194.39.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

