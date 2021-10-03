Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,635,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CW stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

