Rhumbline Advisers Invests $310,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

