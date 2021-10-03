Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 108,964 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nano Dimension by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $5.64 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

