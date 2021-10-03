Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,221 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.15 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.