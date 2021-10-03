BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $107.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

