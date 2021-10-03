Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $4,557,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $4,192,100.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $203.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

