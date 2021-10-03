CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf K. Malik Sells 58,090 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CF opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.