Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

