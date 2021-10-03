Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

