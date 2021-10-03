Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Navient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navient by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments grew its stake in Navient by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

