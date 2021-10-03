Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ ORPH opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.