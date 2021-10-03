Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,391,000 after buying an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.87 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

