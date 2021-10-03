BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $780,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.