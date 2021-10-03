BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.