United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

