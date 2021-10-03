Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

