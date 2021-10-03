BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,841 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 428.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RETA opened at $103.99 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

